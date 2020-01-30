Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199,303 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $10,460,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $161.89. 241,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.80 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

