ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26, approximately 666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.2499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.61%.

