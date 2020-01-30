ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.59 and last traded at $96.59, approximately 67 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.3901 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.