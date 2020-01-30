ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) Shares Down 1.3%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.47 and last traded at $73.47, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4946 per share. This represents a $5.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.