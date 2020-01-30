ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.36, 1,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.50%.

