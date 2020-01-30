Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 234.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETON. ValuEngine cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.14. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

