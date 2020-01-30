Ethouse (HORSE) Price Reaches $0.0006

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ethouse has a market capitalization of $64,313.00 and $11.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethouse has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.05727593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128760 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About Ethouse

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

