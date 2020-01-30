Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 766,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of ESTA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 519,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,442. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.57.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.