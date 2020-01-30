Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 766,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 519,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,442. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

