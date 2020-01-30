Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.74-14.14 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.74-$14.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $303.50. The company had a trading volume of 583,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,387. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $265.37 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.14.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

