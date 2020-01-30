Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 60,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Escalade stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,954. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Escalade has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.48%.

In other Escalade news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $109,014.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

