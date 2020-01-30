Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.19-2.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. 498,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.55.
Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Equity Lifestyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.
