Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.19-2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. 498,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

