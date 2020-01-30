Equities Analysts Set Expectations for D. R. Horton Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for D. R. Horton in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 94,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.