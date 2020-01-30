Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 743,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,134. Equifax has a 1 year low of $104.47 and a 1 year high of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

