EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.70.

EQM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

