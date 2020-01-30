Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 764 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $19.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

