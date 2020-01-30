Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $30.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.14%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.