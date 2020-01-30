Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.