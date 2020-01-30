Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

