Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $352,539,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 737.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,150,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $87.55 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

