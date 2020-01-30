Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,236.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 680,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473,528 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $368.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.68. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

