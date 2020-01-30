Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $128,597.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

