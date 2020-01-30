Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.