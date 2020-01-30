Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

