EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Trading Down 17.5%

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN)’s stock price traded down 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 1,134 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

EPHS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STNN)

EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

