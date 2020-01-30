EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

