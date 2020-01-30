Envion Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Envion has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Envion has a total market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

