Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 110,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

