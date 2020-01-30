Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,329 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

