Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a news impact score of -1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

E traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.19. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

