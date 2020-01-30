Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 145,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 13.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

ETW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 4,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,221. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.