Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 119 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 31,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.