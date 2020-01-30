Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,335. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

