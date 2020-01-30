Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $298,000 Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.96. 16,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.