Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $164,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1,445.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $57.80. 999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,211. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15.

