Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,967,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 824,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 88,067 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 494,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 251,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 7,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

