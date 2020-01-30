Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,775. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

