Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 23,760,000 shares. Approximately 32.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,540. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. 4,334,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

