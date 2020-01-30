Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 801089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

