Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.79

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 203893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

