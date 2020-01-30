Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.
Endo International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,572,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
