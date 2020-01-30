Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Endo International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,572,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

