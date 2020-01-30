Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 240,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

