Empirical Finance LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of CL stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

