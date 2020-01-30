Emphy Trading 150.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 152.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Emphy has a total market cap of $67,541.00 and $162.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emphy has traded 150.4% higher against the US dollar. One Emphy token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00721923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007080 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035041 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

