Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 5.6%

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 135,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 173,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

