Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

