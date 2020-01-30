Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Elron Electronic Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

