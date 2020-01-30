Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market cap of $30,735.00 and $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.01873805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

