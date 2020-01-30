Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.65-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

