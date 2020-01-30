Eight Capital Analysts Give White Gold (CVE:WGO) a C$2.65 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$2.65 price target on White Gold (CVE:WGO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WGO stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 million and a PE ratio of -21.36.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

