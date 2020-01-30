eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,653. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rowe started coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.